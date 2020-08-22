PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $106.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

