LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 4,800 Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

