Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter worth $1,880,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 273,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,297,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXG opened at $7.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

