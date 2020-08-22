Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,380 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 17.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

