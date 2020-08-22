Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

