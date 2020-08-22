KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

NYSE KEY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.