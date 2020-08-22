Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.
NYSE TGT opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.93. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Target by 14.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $4,042,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
