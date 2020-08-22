Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

NYSE TGT opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.93. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Target by 14.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $4,042,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

