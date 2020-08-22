Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

