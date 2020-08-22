EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 34.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETX opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

