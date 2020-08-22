LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Icon were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Icon by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

Shares of ICLR opened at $186.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.45.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

