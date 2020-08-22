Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $106.14.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.