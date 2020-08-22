Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.