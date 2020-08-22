Michaels Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIK)

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,360 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 807% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

MIK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.68. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.