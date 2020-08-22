Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Position Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6,142.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

