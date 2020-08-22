Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 129.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 342.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Simon Property Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 413,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. TheStreet cut Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

