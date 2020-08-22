Greenway Robin Macgillivray Sells 2,500 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $104.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.