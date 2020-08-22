Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.22. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.