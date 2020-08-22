Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,631 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 50,801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 683,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 141,600 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 246,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

