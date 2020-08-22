Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in First Merchants by 6,253.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Merchants by 12.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRME shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James cut First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

