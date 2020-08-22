Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Holdings Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Coherent worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coherent by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.76. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.75.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

