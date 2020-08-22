Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,268 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

