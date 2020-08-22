Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 466,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $7.49 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

