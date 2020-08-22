Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2,181.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after buying an additional 94,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

GBCI opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

