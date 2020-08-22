Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 541 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 399.4% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

