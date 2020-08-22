Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSU opened at $182.78 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $195.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

