Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $331,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 609 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $584.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $605.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

