Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $71.93 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.