Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,291 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 48.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

VMware stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average is $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,813,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

