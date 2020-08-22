Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 419.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

