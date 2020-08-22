Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $194.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.