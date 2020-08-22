Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 10,109 Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,392,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,105,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,679,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after buying an additional 186,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.