Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $213.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,612.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

