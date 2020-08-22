Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,331 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Progyny by 85.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 224,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 294.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter Anevski sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,048,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,536,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $748,992.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,621,692 shares of company stock worth $43,373,301. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $29.38 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

