Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $52.38 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

