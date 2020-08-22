Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,042 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $3,951,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 111.4% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 322,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 169,824 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5,425.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 130,209 shares during the last quarter.

CAR stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 243,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $7,664,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 810,619 shares of company stock worth $19,637,061. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

