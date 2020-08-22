Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,067 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.0% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,039 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $213.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,612.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

