IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 417,713 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $138,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,941 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,750 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

