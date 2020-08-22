Texas Permanent School Fund Has $990,000 Stock Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Addus Homecare worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 265,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $95.94 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,307 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

