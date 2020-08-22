Todd E. Simpson Sells 9,262 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 9,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total transaction of $1,464,970.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $1,939,403.34.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,737,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.