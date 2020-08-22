Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

