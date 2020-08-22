SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in SkyWest by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in SkyWest by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SkyWest by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

SKYW stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

