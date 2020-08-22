Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,257,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,437,000 after buying an additional 352,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,202.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,073.70 and its 200 day moving average is $788.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

