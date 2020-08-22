Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 939 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,684 shares of company stock worth $5,003,618 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

