Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,133 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 805.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 642.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of -0.38. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $59.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,304,973.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $564,962.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,236,997 shares of company stock valued at $61,452,745 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

