31,812 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

