New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $230,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Unum Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

