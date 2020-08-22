Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $775,000 Position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the first quarter valued at $133,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the first quarter valued at $218,000.

HYI stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

