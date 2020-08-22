Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,351 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

