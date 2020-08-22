New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

