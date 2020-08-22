New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 700 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,345,000 after acquiring an additional 458,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 570,985 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,455,000 after acquiring an additional 198,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,601,000 after acquiring an additional 91,063 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

